Smudged ID cards, missing names blemish Congo's $1 billion election

"MYSTERY"

Long before the election, senior officials at the election commission were alarmed by how the process to choose Miru Systems was handled.

"The mystery surrounding the contracts" was so opaque "that it arouses legitimate concern on my part," Patricia Nseya, among the commission's most senior officials and in charge of voter registration, wrote to commission president Denis Kadima in a memo dated November, 2022, seen by Reuters.

The process bypassed officials who would usually be involved in such large public tenders, an apparent violation of a law governing the electoral commission, according to internal communications seen by Reuters as well as accounts from two electoral commission sources and two government sources.

The decision to choose the company was concentrated in Kadima's office, the four sources said.

"In my capacity as supervisor of (voter registration), I have no member of my cabinet on the team coordinating the management of the Miru project," Nseya wrote.

Nseya declined to respond to Reuters questions about her concerns. Kadima told Reuters in October, before the elections, that the South Korean firm was the cheapest and "by far the best." Kadima dismissed criticism that procurement had been opaque. He did not respond to follow up questions.

Congolese legislation grants the commission administrative and financial independence to avoid political interference in its work. It is, however, subject to the same rules around transparent procurement as other institutions.

In a preliminary statement on the election, the Carter Center criticized the commission's "limited transparency" concerning election procurement.

On Dec 20, Mbafumoja travelled 15 km back to the polling centre where she’d registered, only to find her name did not appear, which should have excluded her. Despite that, and her illegible ID card, a poll worker allowed her to vote.

“He took a sheet of paper, asked me to write down my name, and that was it,” she said, expressing dismay at the lack of checks and balances.

Organising elections in Congo is no easy feat and this was not the first poll to face problems. Equipment has to be delivered into remote communities in one of the world's biggest jungles. Electricity is scarce in much of the country, and armed groups remain active even after peace agreements aimed at ending a war that killed millions of people.

When results were announced on Dec 31, nearly two weeks after the polls opened, the electoral commission said it counted votes from only 64,000 of the 75,000 polling stations, potentially disenfranchising around 7 million Congolese. The commission has not given an explanation of what happened, and did not reply to requests for comment.

The way the election was conducted “deprived around 7 million Congolese of their right to vote,” said Ithiel Batumike, senior researcher at the Congolese political research institute Ebuteli, citing the uncounted polling stations and voters discouraged by illegible cards or not on the lists.