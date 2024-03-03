    বাংলা

    Bangladesh has over 120m voters, Election Commission says after updating list

    The Election Commission publishes data after updating the voter roll

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2024, 06:10 PM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 06:10 PM

    The number of voters in Bangladesh has crossed 120 million, the Election Commission has said after updating the list.

    It has put the exact number of voters in the country at 121,850,160, including 62,144,587 men and 59,704,641 women.

    EC spokesman Md Shariful Alam briefed the media on the updated voter roll at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon to mark Election Day on Saturday.

    The total number of voters in Bangladesh last year was 119,151,440, according to EC.

    After around another 500,000 were added to the list, the number of voters stood over 119.68 million as of September last year before the Jan 7 general election this year.

