Bangladesh has over 120m voters, Election Commission says after updating list

The number of voters in Bangladesh has crossed 120 million, the Election Commission has said after updating the list.

It has put the exact number of voters in the country at 121,850,160, including 62,144,587 men and 59,704,641 women.

EC spokesman Md Shariful Alam briefed the media on the updated voter roll at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon to mark Election Day on Saturday.