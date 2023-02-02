Hasina inaugurates construction of first subway in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the construction work of the first subway in Bangladesh a month after the country rolled out its first metro rail system.

The prime minister inaugurated the Mass Rapid Transit Line-1 at sector 4 in Purbachal on Thursday. She was accompanied by Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader, Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and Narayanganj MP Shamim Osman and Mayor Selina Hossain Ivy.

The 19.87-km stretch of the railway under the project will cost Tk 525.61 billion and will comprise 12 underground stations from the Dhaka airport to Kamalapur via Kuril, Badda and Rampura. The 11.36 km elevated section of the project will stretch from Notun Bazar to Purbachal via Kuril with nine stations along the way.