RAB arrests man who was sentenced to life in prison in a drug case

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man, who was sentenced to life in prison in a drug case, in Dhaka’s Kadamtali.

Md Liton Hawlader, 45, was arrested in a raid on Tuesday, said RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police Fazlul Haque.

A case was filed against Liton under the Narcotics Control Act with the Jatrabari Police Station. After spending 34 months in prison, he was released on bail in 2021 and went into hiding afterwards, the RAB officer said.