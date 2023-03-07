    বাংলা

    RAB arrests man who was sentenced to life in prison in a drug case

    Md Liton Hawlader, 45, was arrested during a raid in Dhaka’s Kadamtali, the RAB says

    Published : 7 March 2023, 07:38 AM
    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man, who was sentenced to life in prison in a drug case, in Dhaka’s Kadamtali.

    Md Liton Hawlader, 45, was arrested in a raid on Tuesday, said RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police Fazlul Haque.

    A case was filed against Liton under the Narcotics Control Act with the Jatrabari Police Station. After spending 34 months in prison, he was released on bail in 2021 and went into hiding afterwards, the RAB officer said.

    A Dhaka court sentenced Liton to life imprisonment after he was found guilty in June of last year.

    “Liton is a member of a professional drug cartel and named in two separate cases over heroin trafficking. He had been operating as part of a drug network linking different districts and border areas to Dhaka for a long time.”

    Efforts are underway to take legal action against him, Haque added.

