Microbus driver jailed for life in drug case over illegal Phensedyl in Chattogram

A Chattogram court has sentenced a microbus driver to life in prison in a decade-old drug case involving a cache of 540 bottles of Phensedyl, an illegal substance.

Fourth Additional Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered the verdict on Monday.

The convict, Asaduzzaman Bappi, 40, is a native of Katabil village under Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla. He was arrested at the time of the incident but went into hiding after securing bail in the case.

“The court jailed Bappi for life, fined him Tk 10,000 and handed another year behind bars if he fails to pay the fine as the allegations against him were proven,” bench assistant Omar Faruque said.