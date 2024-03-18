Microbus driver jailed for life in drug case over illegal Phensedyl in Chattogram

A Chattogram court has sentenced a microbus driver to life in prison in a decade-old drug case involving a cache of 540 bottles of Phensedyl, an illegal substance.
Fourth Additional Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan delivered the verdict on Monday.
The convict, Asaduzzaman Bappi, 40, is a native of Katabil village under Kotwali Model Police Station in Cumilla. He was arrested at the time of the incident but went into hiding after securing bail in the case.
“The court jailed Bappi for life, fined him Tk 10,000 and handed another year behind bars if he fails to pay the fine as the allegations against him were proven,” bench assistant Omar Faruque said.
The Rapid Action Battalion conducted a raid on the west end of Kotwali police station's old outpost in 2012. The elite force apprehended Bappi as he was trying to flee from the microbus after sensing the presence of the RAB, according to the case dossier.
A total of 540 Phensedyl bottles were recovered from three sacks during the search of the vehicle following his arrest.
RAB-7 then Deputy Assistant Director Kazi Mizanur Rahman initiated a drug case at Kotwali police station over the incident. Police pressed charges against Bappi in August 2012 and the court indicted him the following year.