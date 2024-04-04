Former MP Kader Khan sentenced to 4 years in prison for graft

A court has sentenced former Gaibandha-1 Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan to four years in prison for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-9 Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman delivered the verdict in the case on Thursday.

In addition to the prison sentence, Kader was also fined Tk 6.19 million, which must be submitted to the government’s coffers.