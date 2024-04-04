    বাংলা

    Former MP Kader Khan sentenced to 4 years in prison for graft

    The former Gaibandha-1 MP was convicted of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2024, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 10:41 AM

    A court has sentenced former Gaibandha-1 Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan to four years in prison for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

    Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-9 Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman delivered the verdict in the case on Thursday.

    In addition to the prison sentence, Kader was also fined Tk 6.19 million, which must be submitted to the government’s coffers.

    However, a charge regarding the concealment of assets was not proven and Kader was acquitted on the charge, Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Rezaul Karim, who stood for the state in the case, said.

    Kader was brought to court from jail to hear the verdict. Afterwards, a warrant was issued and he was taken to prison.

    The former MP was arrested in February 2017 over his alleged involvement in the murder of former Gaibandha-1 Awami League MP Manzurul Islam Liton. Before that, the former military official had been under house arrest at his home in Bogura city.

    A few days later the ACC launched an investigation into his illegal assets. On May 26, 2019, the agency filed a case against him at the Ramna Police Station for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and concealing information on assets.

    According to the case documents, the ACC claimed that Kader had hidden Tk 2.44 million in assets in the financial documents he submitted.

    On Jan 10, 2023, the ACC filed charges against him.

    RELATED STORIES
    ACC prosecutes Ron and Rick Sikder for money laundering
    Ron and Rick Sikder prosecuted for money laundering
    Ron spent over $6.1 million and Rick more than $2.62 million through credit cards beyond their limits, according to prosecutors
    Hall-Mark loan scam: 9, including Tanvir and Jasmine, get life in prison
    Hall-Mark loan scam: Tanvir, Jasmine, 7 others get life in prison
    Eight others were granted different prison sentences in the embezzlement case
    Two jailed for life, 3 acquitted for 1989 murder of housewife Sagira Morshed
    Sagira Morshed murder: 2 jailed for life, 3 acquitted
    The housewife was gunned down in Dhaka’s Siddheswari 34 years ago over an alleged family feud
    Verdict in Hall-Mark loan scam case deferred for further testimony
    Verdict in Hall-Mark loan scam case deferred
    The court sets Mar 4 to hear the testimony of two officials following the exclusion of the confessional statements recorded by them

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin