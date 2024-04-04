Former MP Kader Khan sentenced to 4 years in prison for graft

A court has sentenced former Gaibandha-1 Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan to four years in prison for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.
Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-9 Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman delivered the verdict in the case on Thursday.
In addition to the prison sentence, Kader was also fined Tk 6.19 million, which must be submitted to the government’s coffers.
However, a charge regarding the concealment of assets was not proven and Kader was acquitted on the charge, Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Rezaul Karim, who stood for the state in the case, said.
Kader was brought to court from jail to hear the verdict. Afterwards, a warrant was issued and he was taken to prison.
The former MP was arrested in February 2017 over his alleged involvement in the murder of former Gaibandha-1 Awami League MP Manzurul Islam Liton. Before that, the former military official had been under house arrest at his home in Bogura city.
A few days later the ACC launched an investigation into his illegal assets. On May 26, 2019, the agency filed a case against him at the Ramna Police Station for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and concealing information on assets.
According to the case documents, the ACC claimed that Kader had hidden Tk 2.44 million in assets in the financial documents he submitted.
On Jan 10, 2023, the ACC filed charges against him.