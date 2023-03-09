Can Bangladesh 'climate proof' garment jobs in a warming world?

GREEN PRESSURE

Pressure on clothing factories to adopt greener production methods and to protect their workers and operations from the negative effects of climate change is coming largely from global brands, as well as regulation in key export markets.

The European Union is the largest destination for Bangladesh's apparel exports, importing $13.73 billion worth of clothing from July 2022 to January 2023.

As the EU steps up climate action, companies are being required to report on planet-heating carbon emissions not only from their direct operations but also those caused by their supply chains, known as "scope 3" emissions.

A year ago, the European Commission also published a strategy for sustainable textiles, laying out a vision to boost recycling and green measures in the global textile sector.

One major brand ratcheting up such efforts is Sweden-based multinational fashion retailer H&M, the biggest clothing buyer from Bangladesh, with purchases worth $3.5 billion in 2021.

H&M spokesman Iñigo Sáenz Maestre told Context the company's biggest sources of emissions are raw materials and manufacturing.

"Decreasing our dependency on virgin materials and maximising the use of recycled materials, which represents a share of 23% today, is a priority for us," he said by email.

The World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) runs a programme that supports factories in Bangladesh to take measures to curb their environmental and climate impacts.

The Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT) has helped more than 400 factories reduce water use equivalent to the annual needs of almost 1 million people and to cut greenhouse gases equal to taking more than 100,000 cars off the road, said Nishat Shahid Chowdhury, operations officer at IFC Bangladesh.

More than 180 garment factories in Bangladesh have received LEED certification, an international standard for green buildings, the highest for any country's garment industry.

LABOUR: THE MISSING LINK

Since the fatal Rana Plaza disaster a decade ago, when a Dhaka garment factory complex collapsed killing more than 1,130 workers, there has been a drive for greater transparency and accountability in the industry's supply chains.

BRAC University's "Mapped in Bangladesh" initiative tracks more than 3,700 apparel factories nationwide and provides an open information system that can guide brands on how factories are approaching safety and sustainability issues.

The map's builders are now working to add an environmental dimension by listing which suppliers have green certifications such as the Global Recycled Standard and Nordic Ecolabel.

Yet, despite efforts to fill supply-chain information gaps, experts say it is unclear how growing international pressure for a greener garment sector will affect workers.

Lasse Leipola, a climate policy specialist with Finnwatch, said stronger regulation in Europe will influence the procurement needs of European companies, bringing both positive and negative changes for workers along value chains.

"For some workers, this may mean that they need new skills - for others it means that they may have to seek employment elsewhere," he said.

Ahsan Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), an economic think-tank, said new compliance requirements imposed by international fashion brands could prove a heavy burden for smaller factories in particular.

It could drive consolidation in the sector, favouring large businesses with the means to meet stricter export demands.

But growing production volumes overall will likely compensate for job losses linked to automation, digitalisation and green compliance, he added.