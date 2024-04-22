Excessive heat is killing green mangoes, dashing hopes for bumper harvest

Shariful Islam, a mango-grower in the Kharkhari Bypass area, said: “The peduncles are drying up and the mangoes are getting yellowish before falling. The buds grew well early, but dense fog and mild rains damaged them. Now it’ll be difficult to grow mangoes from the set stage in this heat.”

Entaz Ali, another farmer of Kashiadangi, said rain is very much needed for mangoes to grow now, but a heatwave in place of rains will not let the mangoes grow well. “Production will also fall and so, prices will be high from the beginning of harvest.”

Shafiqul Islam, chief scientific officer at Rajshahi Fruit Research Station, said irrigation is required to save the mangoes at the set phase.

If a farmer cannot irrigate the orchard, they must spray water on the green mangoes every morning and evening, according to him.

“At least 20 percent of the green mangoes that are setting now have fallen in a setback for efforts to achieve the production target,” he said.

The farmers of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore have cultivated mango in 93,266 hectares of land this season, Shafiqul said. The target is to produce 1.2 million tonnes of mango. Mango production in this region crossed 1.2 million tonnes last year.

Umme Salma, an assistant director at the Rajshahi unit of the Department of Agricultural Extension, said officials were ordered to help farmers save the green mangoes amid the heatwave with necessary advice.