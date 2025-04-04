Indian PM Modi offers condolences, saying his movies "ignited a spirit of national pride"

India actor-director Manoj Kumar, known for work tackling patriotic and social themes, dies at 87

Manoj Kumar, the Indian actor-filmmaker famed for imbuing his country with fervent nationalism with films like “Upkar” and “Purba Aur Paschim,” has died in Mumbai.

He died of a heart attack caused by cardiogenic shock at the age of 87 on Friday, Variety reported.

Kumar was nicknamed “Bharat Kumar” (India Kumar) for his commitment to patriotic themes.

He was born in Harikrishan Goswami in Abbottabad, which was then British India, now Pakistan. His family relocated to Delhi after the Partition.

He studied at Hindu College, Delhi University, before entering the film industry in the late 1950s.

His early screen roles included “Kaanch Ki Gudiya” (1961), “Hariyali Aur Raasta” (1962), and “Woh Kaun Thi?” (1964). Kumar’s performance as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in “Shaheed” (1965) established him as an imposing dramatic presence.

“Upkar” (1967) — a film he directed and starred in, inspired by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” (Hail Soldier, Hail Farmer) — was the movie that cemented his on-screen persona.

Kumar continued to explore Indian identity and social issues in a string of self-directed hits throughout the 1970s.

“Purab Aur Paschim” (1970), “Shor” (1972), and “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan” (1974) became cultural touchstones, blending mainstream storytelling with sharp commentary.

In 1981, he directed “Kranti” — a period drama about the Indian freedom movement that became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the decade.

Kumar received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 1992. The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award followed in 1999. In 2015, he was accorded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest film honour.

Kumar was also a member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Following Kumar’s passing, Modi posted on X: “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”