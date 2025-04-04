Bangladesh, Thailand sign agreement to jointly combat corruption

The two countries will provide each other with initial information of relevance for the prevention of corruption and share best practices

The anti-graft watchdogs of Bangladesh and Thailand have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen international cooperation in combating corruption.

Mohammad Abdul Momen, chairman of Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission, and his Thai counterpart Suchart Trakulwong signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok on Friday.

ACC boss Momen expressed hoped that the MoU would help Bangladesh and Thailand work together more effectively to combat corruption.

“Many of the Bangladeshi corruption suspects took shelter in some of the neighbouring countries. We believe this MoU will help track them down and bring them to the book,” he said.

The MoU was signed with the intention of enhancing international cooperation under Article 48 of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which encourages states to enter into bilateral and multilateral agreements on direct cooperation between their law-enforcing agencies.

According to the MoU, Bangladesh and Thailand will provide each other with initial information of relevance for the prevention of corruption, share best practices in carrying out information gathering, exchange information, initiate joint projects, share studies and perform other cooperative activities in the event of preventing and combating corruption as deemed necessary.