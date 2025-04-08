Bangladesh signs Artemis Accords with NASA to join space exploration

It has become the 54th nation to join the US-led Artemis Accords to play a part in space exploration

Bangladesh has officially joined NASA's Artemis Accords, becoming the 54th country to participate in collaborative space exploration initiatives with the United States' space research agency.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), shared the development at a press conference after the event.

“Artemis is geared towards the future generation who will explore space,” he said. “They might not remain solely on Earth; they will potentially inhabit different planets.

“So, this future outlook formed the basis for a combined effort known as the Artemis Accords."

He explained that 53 countries had already signed the accords, and Bangladesh has now joined them in this collaborative global effort.

“To understand the full benefits of this, we’ll need to look 20 to 30 years into the future,” the BIDA chief added.

As part of the investment summit, a delegation of local and international investors visited the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) in Chattogram’s Anwara, and the National Special Economic Zone in Mirsharai on the first day.

On the second day, another group toured the Special Economic Zone (EZ) in Narayanganj’s Araihazar.

In response to a question on investor concerns, Ashik highlighted two key issues.

First, investors are keen to know what types of incentives the government can offer, particularly regarding land acquisition processes and overcoming bureaucratic red tape.

Second, they seek solutions for the challenges existing businesses are currently facing, with discussions already under way on these matters.

Outlining the government's measures in this regard, he said: "[On Wednesday] and the day after, we are setting up numerous meeting rooms on our second floor [at the conference centre]. Representatives from different government ministries will be present.

“Political parties will also be present. So, investors who are interested in investing in Bangladesh will be able to direct their relevant questions to the relevant institutions and agencies. That is our expectation."

Describing the summit as a “networking summit”, the BIDA chief said: "We want them to interact with everyone, gather the information, and take a 360-degree view back with them, acting as our ambassadors for future investment.”

He also touched on the need for a national energy strategy, particularly addressing the current gas deficit.

"We need a clear strategy to address the energy shortfall over the next three to five years," he said.

BIDA reported that 1,500 investors from 40 countries registered to participate in the four-day conference.

On the first day, nearly 70 investors and venture capitalists from 25 countries met young entrepreneurs.

At the Startup Connect event on Monday, Governor Ahsan H Mansur announced plans to set up a Tk 8-9 billion equity investment fund for new entrepreneurs through commercial banks.

He also said the central bank is planning to form another fund of around Tk 4 billion to be distributed as loans for startups.

On the same day, Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb, the chief advisor’s special assistant on posts, telecommunications and ICT affairs, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited would provide $1 million in funding for young entrepreneurs as equity and loans.