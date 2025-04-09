Bengal Group Chairman, former MP Morshed arrested

DMP says the former Awami MP was detained on Tuesday night from Gulshan

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested Morshed Alam, former member of parliament from the Awami League and Chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries.

According to a statement from the DMP’s Public Relations Department, Morshed was detained by the Detective Branch on Tuesday night from Gulshan-2.

Bengal Group operates in different sectors including media, food products, cement, steel, and real estate.

Private television channel RTV is one of the companies owned by Morshed's group, Bengal Media Corporation Limited.

He was elected MP from the Noakhali-2 constituency on the Awami League ticket in the 10th, 11th, and 12th parliaments.