    Restaurant cylinder gas fire burns 3 workers before Iftar in Dhaka’s Malibagh

    The incident occurs amid a crackdown on eateries over fire safety after the deadly Bailey Road restaurant building blaze

    Published : 20 March 2024, 03:42 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 03:42 PM

    Three workers of a restaurant have been burnt in a fire from a leaked gas cylinder pipe at Malibagh in Dhaka.

    The injured were admitted to the burnt unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the incident just before Iftar on Wednesday.

    Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police camp at the hospital, said they had burns in their hands and legs.

    The injured are Md Sabuj, 20, Md Maruf, 16, and Julhas, 18, who was identified with a single name.

    Their coworker Md Towhid said they were frying Iftar items and selling in front of the Shahjalal Restaurant at Malibagh bend when gas from a leaked cylinder pipe started a fire and burnt the three people.

    The incident occurred amid a crackdown on eateries over fire safety after a blaze in a restaurant building on Bailey Road killed 46 people on Feb 29 night.

