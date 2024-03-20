Restaurant cylinder gas fire burns 3 workers before Iftar in Dhaka’s Malibagh

Three workers of a restaurant have been burnt in a fire from a leaked gas cylinder pipe at Malibagh in Dhaka.

The injured were admitted to the burnt unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital after the incident just before Iftar on Wednesday.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the police camp at the hospital, said they had burns in their hands and legs.

The injured are Md Sabuj, 20, Md Maruf, 16, and Julhas, 18, who was identified with a single name.