Woman burnt in Bhasantek gas fire dies

One of the six members of a family burnt in a gas fire in Dhaka’s Bhasantek has died.

Meherunnesa, 65, identified with a single name, passed away at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 8am on Saturday, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident physician at the institute. She had burns on 47 percent of her body.

The five other members of the family injured in the blaze are - Mohammad Liton, 52, Surjo Banu, 30, Liza, 18, Sujon, 9 and Lamia, 7.