    Woman burnt in Bhasantek gas fire dies

    She is one of six members of a family who suffered burns in a gas fire that broke out in Dhaka’s Bhasantek

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2024, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2024, 07:07 AM

    One of the six members of a family burnt in a gas fire in Dhaka’s Bhasantek has died.

    Meherunnesa, 65, identified with a single name, passed away at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 8am on Saturday, said Md Tariqul Islam, resident physician at the institute. She had burns on 47 percent of her body.

    The five other members of the family injured in the blaze are - Mohammad Liton, 52, Surjo Banu, 30, Liza, 18, Sujon, 9 and Lamia, 7.

    The fire started on the ground floor of the two-storey building in Bhasantek’s Shyamol Polli early on Friday.

    The police said the victims were burnt when gas from a leak in the pipe was ignited when a mosquito repellent coil was lit.

    All of them are in critical condition, said resident doctor Tariqul.

