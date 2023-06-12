Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate 'punched' by during Barishal city polls

Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, the Bangladesh Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate in Barishal, alleged that he was assaulted by activists of the Awami League during the ongoing city elections.

Karim said he went to a polling centre to investigate claims that an agent of the winnowing-fan, his electoral symbol, had been expelled when came under attack.

He later lodged a complaint over the issue with Barishal Metropolitan Police.

According to Karim, around 30-40 "supporters of the boat", the ruling party's symbol, launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose.