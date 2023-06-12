Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate 'punched' by during Barishal city polls

Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, the Bangladesh Islami Andolan's mayoral candidate in Barishal, alleged that he was assaulted by activists of the Awami League during the ongoing city elections.
Karim said he went to a polling centre to investigate claims that an agent of the winnowing-fan, his electoral symbol, had been expelled when came under attack.
He later lodged a complaint over the issue with Barishal Metropolitan Police.
According to Karim, around 30-40 "supporters of the boat", the ruling party's symbol, launched an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a bloody nose.
"We started arguing about something, and suddenly, they started punching me. I tried to get my men out of the way. I have complained about the matter to the Election Commission."
Karim added that he would file a case over the incident.
KM Shariat Ullah, chief of the winnowing-fan campaign's media cell, claimed that sticks and stones were used during the attack. "Several leaders and activists who were with him suffered injuries."
Asked about the allegations, Barishal Police Commissioner Saiful Islam said, "I received a complaint about an assault on a candidate. He was bleeding. There are CCTV cameras everywhere. We will track down the assailants."
“Strict legal action will be taken against whoever attacked the candidate. They will be arrested.”
Returning Officer Humayun Kabir said that he, too, received a verbal complaint over the incident. "I have asked law enforcers to take legal action immediately."
“This attack happened outside the centre. As a result, it did not affect voting."
However, the Awami League did not comment on the issue.