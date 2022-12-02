Five diners die in Jashore after covered van crashes into restaurant

A covered van has crashed into a roadside restaurant in Jashore’s Monirampur, killing five diners on the spot.

The accident occurred at 7:30 am on Friday in Begaritala Bazar area, said Monirampur Police Station chief Sheikh Moniruzzaman.

The driver of the covered van lost control of the vehicle while he was heading to Satkhira from Jashore. The vehicle ploughed into the restaurant owned by Abu Taleb, the police official said.

“Five people died on the spot. All of them were having breakfast,” Moniruzzaman said.