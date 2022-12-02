Five diners die in Jashore after covered van crashes into restaurant

A covered van has crashed into a roadside restaurant in Jashore’s Monirampur, killing five diners on the spot.
The accident occurred at 7:30 am on Friday in Begaritala Bazar area, said Monirampur Police Station chief Sheikh Moniruzzaman.
The driver of the covered van lost control of the vehicle while he was heading to Satkhira from Jashore. The vehicle ploughed into the restaurant owned by Abu Taleb, the police official said.
“Five people died on the spot. All of them were having breakfast,” Moniruzzaman said.
The dead were identified as Habibur Rahman, 40, and his son Tahsib Hossain, 7, Shamsur Rahman, 55, Tauhidur Rahman, 38, and Ziaur Rahman, 35.
Their bodies have been sent to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Moniruzzaman said the driver of the covered van and his assistant fled after the accident.
Traffic on the Jashore-Satkhira highway remained suspended for about three hours after the accident.