    বাংলা

    Five diners die in Jashore after covered van crashes into restaurant

    All of them, including a seven-year-old, died on the spot when they were dining in a roadside restaurant

    Jashore Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2022, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2022, 06:07 AM

    A covered van has crashed into a roadside restaurant in Jashore’s Monirampur, killing five diners on the spot.

    The accident occurred at 7:30 am on Friday in Begaritala Bazar area, said Monirampur Police Station chief Sheikh Moniruzzaman.

    The driver of the covered van lost control of the vehicle while he was heading to Satkhira from Jashore. The vehicle ploughed into the restaurant owned by Abu Taleb, the police official said.

    “Five people died on the spot. All of them were having breakfast,” Moniruzzaman said.

    The dead were identified as Habibur Rahman, 40, and his son Tahsib Hossain, 7, Shamsur Rahman, 55, Tauhidur Rahman, 38, and Ziaur Rahman, 35.

    Their bodies have been sent to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

    Moniruzzaman said the driver of the covered van and his assistant fled after the accident.

    Traffic on the Jashore-Satkhira highway remained suspended for about three hours after the accident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Owner, driver suffer burns after car catches fire in Dhaka
    Two burnt after car catches fire in Dhaka
    The victims are in critical condition, with police blaming a mechanical failure for the incident
    Hasina sends condolences to Xi over death of ex-Chinese president Jiang Zemin
    Hasina mourns ex-China leader Jiang Zemin 
    In a letter to Xi Jinping, the prime minister recalls how the friendly relations between the two countries were strengthened during Jiang’s tenure
    Ex-Moheshkhali mayor among six sentenced to life in prison for a 1990 murder
    6 get life term for 1990 murder
    The victim, a member of Cox’s Bazar district council, was shot dead 32 and a half years ago
    Dentist arrested in Dhaka over suspected militant link
    Dentist arrested in Dhaka over suspected militant link
    Abul Kashem Alfi is a follower of Jasim Uddin Rahmani, chief of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team, says ATU

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher