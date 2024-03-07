Woman commits suicide after poisoning her children in Brahmanbaria

A woman has died by suicide after poisoning two of her children in Brahmanbaria Sadar.
Authorities recovered the body of 32-year-old Irene Akhter from Bhadughar’s Elempara on Wednesday, according to Aslam Hossain, chief of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station. She was the wife of Shamim Mia, a Saudi Arabia-based migrant worker.
Irene’s daughters, Toba, 6, and Sabah, 2, are currently undergoing treatment at the 250-bed General Hospital in Brahmanbaria. They are in critical condition.
“The children are not out of danger yet. Nothing can be said before 48 hours have passed,” Sumon Bhuiyan, the resident physician.
According to Irene’s brother Rahim Mia, he had accompanied Shamim to Saudi Arabia five years ago, shortly after he tied the knot with his sister.
“I bore the costs of taking Shamim to Saudi Arabia. We'd agreed that he'd pay me back there. But he didn't do so," said Rahim.
“When I returned from Saudi Arabia, Shamim wanted to take over my shop. But I did not let him take the shop since he hadn't repaid the money he owed."
Rahim alleged that Shamim subjected Irene to both physical and mental abuse, while threatening to divorce her.
“He would often verbally abuse my sister over the phone. Irene would tell us about it in tears,” he said.
Rahim blamed Shamim for Irene's suicide and her attempt to poison their children.
Irene's body has been taken to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.