Woman commits suicide after poisoning her children in Brahmanbaria

A woman has died by suicide after poisoning two of her children in Brahmanbaria Sadar.

Authorities recovered the body of 32-year-old Irene Akhter from Bhadughar’s Elempara on Wednesday, according to Aslam Hossain, chief of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station. She was the wife of Shamim Mia, a Saudi Arabia-based migrant worker.

Irene’s daughters, Toba, 6, and Sabah, 2, are currently undergoing treatment at the 250-bed General Hospital in Brahmanbaria. They are in critical condition.

“The children are not out of danger yet. Nothing can be said before 48 hours have passed,” Sumon Bhuiyan, the resident physician.