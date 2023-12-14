    বাংলা

    Bangladesh pays tribute to martyred intellectuals

    President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid wreaths at a memorial in Mirpur to mark Martyred Intellectuals Day

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 03:23 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 03:23 AM

    President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the martyred intellectuals of 1971 as the nation observes Martyred Intellectuals Day.

    The president and the prime minister laid wreaths as a mark of tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur on Thursday.

    They observed a moment of silence in remembrance of Bangladesh's sharpest minds. A bugle played a mournful tune in the background as Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel saluted.

    On Dec 14, 1971, the invading Pakistan forces picked up teachers, physicians, writers, journalists and other eminent intellectuals and killed them mercilessly. The killing spree was designed to annihilate the intellectual class of what was then East Pakistan, two days before Bangladesh became independent through the surrender of Pakistani forces.

    Hasina later led the ruling Awami League in paying tribute to the martyrs.

    The president and the prime minister also exchanged pleasantries with freedom fighters and children of the martyred intellectuals at the memorial.

    Afterwards, Hasina paid her tribute at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi Road No. 32.

    She was accompanied by senior Awami League leaders Obaidul Quader, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzak, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Hasan Mahmud.

    The Awami League's affiliate organisations also paid homage at the mural of Bangabandhu after the prime minister left.

