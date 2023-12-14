Bangladesh pays tribute to martyred intellectuals

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid homage to the martyred intellectuals of 1971 as the nation observes Martyred Intellectuals Day.

The president and the prime minister laid wreaths as a mark of tribute at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur on Thursday.

They observed a moment of silence in remembrance of Bangladesh's sharpest minds. A bugle played a mournful tune in the background as Bangladesh Armed Forces personnel saluted.