Abductor of Dhaka University student robbed nearly 50 women: police

Police detectives have arrested a man who abducted a female Dhaka University college student from Dhaka’s Kalyanpur while pretending to be a policeman.

The police say 28-year-old Shakil Ahmed Rubel was accused by over 50 women of abducting them, stealing their belongings and behaving rudely.

Three other associates of Rubel have also been arrested. They are Md Akash Sheikh, 22, Delowar Hossain, 55, and Md Habibur Rahman, 35. They were arrested in Dhaka and its surrounding areas on Saturday night.

Six cases have been filed at a number of police stations against Rubel, said Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, an additional police commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.

“He was involved in about 1,500 thefts in the past 10 years. He has abducted over 50 women and behaved indecently.”

Three different places in Gazipur were noted as Rubel’s permanent address. Police have yet to confirm which of them is his actual residence.

Police official Harun said Rubel developed a ‘strategy’ for his crimes.