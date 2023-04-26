Court orders ‘fraud’ investigation into family of former diplomat Sanaul Haque

A court has ordered a ‘fraud’ investigation into the family of former Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium Sanaul Haque, who refused to host Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana after their father’s assassination.

The court order was issued on Mar 30 by Dhaka District and Sessions Judge AHM Habibur Rahman, but was published on Tuesday, said Bimul Samaddar, the additional public prosecutor for the court.

The suspects in the investigation are Sanaul Haque’s sons Irtefa Mamun and Sumon Ifat Mamun, and daughters Tasnim Jafrullah, Trina Rubaiya Mamun and Saida Hussaini Mamun.

The judge asked the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court and the Anti-Corruption Commission to take steps to initiate a case against Sumon Ifat Mamun. It also instructed social welfare officials and probation officers in Dhaka to regularly check up on Irtefa Mamun, who is disabled.

The judge gave the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court and the ACC until May 25 to file their report.