Fuel price hike disrupts long-haul bus service, angers passengers

The highest ever fuel price hike in Bangladesh’s history has left passengers and coach operators equally frustrated as the former group is forced to pay higher fares, while transport owners in Mymensingh have wound down service until a new fare structure is announced.

The prices of diesel and kerosene were increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre, petrol prices were fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump, while octane prices rose 51.68 percent to Tk 135 on Friday.

Last November, the government raised the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre. Afterwards, coach fares rose nearly 27 percent, much higher than the corresponding jump in fuel prices.

Transport leaders and owners confirmed that most buses headed from Mymensingh to other parts of the country paused their services as they claimed it was categorically impossible for them to function under the current fare structure.