Hasina urges global community to invest in social justice for a peaceful world

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the global community to invest in social justice in an effort to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies worldwide.

"We can achieve lasting peace and sustainable development on the foundation of social justice. We must invest in social justice in our efforts to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies worldwide," she said, addressing the plenary of the World of Work Summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

The launch of the Global Coalition has created an opportunity to place social justice at the heart of all international development agenda, including SDGs, Hasina said, according to state-run news agency BSS.

In this context, the prime minister made five suggestions from Bangladesh's viewpoint.

In her first point, she said the Coalition should develop as a consultative or advocacy platform rather than as a norm-setting or negotiating forum.

Secondly, the Coalition must guard against weaponising "social justice" by one international quarter against the other in the current geopolitical context, she said.