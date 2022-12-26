Tourist dies on Cox's Bazar sea beach

A tourist has died after being pulled unresponsive from the water while taking a bath at Cox's Bazar sea beach.

The incident occurred at Sugandha Point on the beach around 12:30pm on Monday, said Chowdhury Mijanuzzaman, an assistant superintendent of police at Tourist Police.

The dead has been identified as Iqbal Hossain, 52, of Tongi in Gazipur.

“Iqbal went to take a bath with his family members at Sugandha Point on the beach in the morning. He was bathing in knee-deep water,” Mijanuzzaman said, quoting the relatives.