Tourist dies on Cox's Bazar sea beach

A tourist has died after being pulled unresponsive from the water while taking a bath at Cox's Bazar sea beach.
The incident occurred at Sugandha Point on the beach around 12:30pm on Monday, said Chowdhury Mijanuzzaman, an assistant superintendent of police at Tourist Police.
The dead has been identified as Iqbal Hossain, 52, of Tongi in Gazipur.
“Iqbal went to take a bath with his family members at Sugandha Point on the beach in the morning. He was bathing in knee-deep water,” Mijanuzzaman said, quoting the relatives.
At one stage, Iqbal fell unconscious while bathing in the sea and was rescued with the help of relatives and lifeguards.
They rushed him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Iqbal's daughter Sirajum Munira said her father was sitting in shallow water on the shore while other members of the family were taking a bath deeper into the water.
“At one point, he had a head spin and fell into the water.”
Iqbal was not ill before, the daughter said.
His body was kept at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, said Mijanuzzaman.
No injury marks were found on his body. The cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy, said Md Ashikur Rahman, resident medical officer of the hospital.