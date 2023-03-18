Actress Mahi, husband ‘spread lies’ about police on Facebook: GMP chief

The chief of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has accused actress Sharmin Akter Nipa, better known by her screen name Mahiya Mahi, of “spewing lies” about men and women in uniform under his command on social media.

GMP Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam made the allegation at a press conference on Saturday, hours after police arrested Mahi in the Dhaka airport area following her return from a pilgrimage to Makkah.

Arrest warrants were issued against Mahi and her husband Rakib Sarker, a businessman and a leader of the ruling party's Gazipur wing, on charges of making 'false and defamatory' comments on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.

Although Rakib accompanied Mahi during the pilgrimage, he did not return home with her.