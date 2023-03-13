    বাংলা

    4 die as a microbus veers out of control, catches fire in Mymensingh

    At least five passengers were injured in the accident

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 March 2023, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 04:10 AM

    At least four people died as a microbus turned over and caught fire in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh.

    The accident that occurred at 2 am on Monday at Rangamati on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway left another five passengers injured, according to police.

    Police are yet to identify the dead. One of the injured passengers told the fire service staff that all passengers of the microbus were travelling to Dhaka from Dhobaura Upazila.

    “Suddenly, there was a big bang and I could not remember anything that followed,” he said.

    The vehicle veered out of control, turned over and caught fire, said Mohammad Main Uddin, chief of Trishal Police Station. Later, the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff started the rescue work.

    They found four passengers already burnt to death, said Trishal Fire Service Station officer Abul Kalam. Another five passengers were rescued and admitted to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

    Bangladesh
    dead
    fire
    Mymensingh
    Trishal
    microbus
    RELATED STORIES
    Fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp 'under control'
    Fire at Rohingya camp 'under control'
    The fire started at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp at 2:30 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet
    Smoke billowing from burning shanties at Beltola of Korail slum in Dhaka on Sunday, Feb 26, 2023.
    Korail fire under control
    The fire broke out in the Beltola part of the slum
    Fire burns down shops, garage in Old Dhaka's Gendaria
    Fire guts shops in Old Dhaka
    The fire caused an estimated Tk 500,000 worth of damage but no casualties were reported
    Five of a family die in kitchen fire in Rangunia
    Five die in Rangunia kitchen fire
    The midnight fire spread across the house, burning the family members inside a room

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher