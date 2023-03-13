4 die as a microbus veers out of control, catches fire in Mymensingh

At least four people died as a microbus turned over and caught fire in Trishal Upazila of Mymensingh.
The accident that occurred at 2 am on Monday at Rangamati on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway left another five passengers injured, according to police.
Police are yet to identify the dead. One of the injured passengers told the fire service staff that all passengers of the microbus were travelling to Dhaka from Dhobaura Upazila.
“Suddenly, there was a big bang and I could not remember anything that followed,” he said.
The vehicle veered out of control, turned over and caught fire, said Mohammad Main Uddin, chief of Trishal Police Station. Later, the Fire Service and Civil Defence staff started the rescue work.
They found four passengers already burnt to death, said Trishal Fire Service Station officer Abul Kalam. Another five passengers were rescued and admitted to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.