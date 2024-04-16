2 killed as buses crash head-on in Mymensingh

Two people have died, and 25 others were injured after a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Mymensingh’s Tarakanda Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway near Kodaldhar Bazar’s Ramchandrapur area around 8am on Tuesday morning, said Wazed Ali, the officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.
The police have yet to identify the victims.
According to OC Ali, both the buses overturned on the side of the road following the collision.
“The Fire Service and the police are carrying out rescue operations. The traffic on the road is normal,” he added.
Jahangir Alam, the chief of the police camp at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said at least 10-15 people injured in the accident have undergone treatment at the hospital.
“Of them, six have been admitted to the hospital for treatment,” he added.