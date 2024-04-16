2 killed as buses crash head-on in Mymensingh

Two people have died, and 25 others were injured after a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Mymensingh’s Tarakanda Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Mymensingh-Sherpur highway near Kodaldhar Bazar’s Ramchandrapur area around 8am on Tuesday morning, said Wazed Ali, the officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.

The police have yet to identify the victims.