Daily Star journalist Ashfaqul, wife cleared in case over injury of 9-year-old domestic worker

A Dhaka court has acquitted The Daily Star's Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker of charges in a case over the injury of a child domestic worker after falling from their eighth floor flat in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur last year.

The couple remain in jail in another case where 15-year-old domestic help Preeti Urang died after falling from the same flat this year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Zaki Al-Farabi accepted the final report of the case on Monday, clearing them of the charges in the first case.

Helal Uddin, sub-inspector of court police’s general recording wing, revealed the information on Thursday.

The 9-year-old victim and her mother Josna Begum, the plaintiff of the case, said during the submission of the investigation report that they had received a Tk 200,000 cheque and had

‘no objection’ to the acquittal of the couple.

The girl was seriously injured after jumping off Ashfaqul’s flat through a window on Aug 6, five days after she was brought to the house by a woman named Asma Akter Shilpi.