Minister offers assistance, cooperation to 315 surrendering extremists for reintegration

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has reassured over 300 leftist extremists of support and cooperation so that they can reintegrate into society after their surrender.

The commitment was made during a ceremony in which 315 armed radicals, commonly known as Sorbohara, laid down their weapons permanently at the Rapid Action Battalion-12 headquarters in Sirajganj on Sunday.

During the 80s, these leftist radicals and their predecessors, inspired by the Naxalite movement in West Bengal and Jharkhand, dominated parts of Sirjagnaj, Pabna, Bogura, Meherpur, Kushtia, Rajbari and Tangail.