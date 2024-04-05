Home minister to visit Bandarban Saturday after bank robberies, gunfight

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will fly to Bandarban on Saturday to see the sites of bank robberies, abduction and a gunfight with separatist group the Kuki-Chin National Front.

He will leave Dhaka for Ruma Upazila at 9am, the ministry’s spokesman Sharif Mahmud said on Friday.

From there, he will travel to Bandarban Sadar to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and other top officials of the administration and law-enforcing agencies before returning to the capital in the afternoon.