    Home minister to visit Bandarban Saturday after bank robberies, gunfight

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will fly to Bandarban on Saturday to see the sites of bank robberies, abduction and a gunfight with separatist group the Kuki-Chin National Front.

    He will leave Dhaka for Ruma Upazila at 9am, the ministry’s spokesman Sharif Mahmud said on Friday.

    From there, he will travel to Bandarban Sadar to hold a meeting with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police and other top officials of the administration and law-enforcing agencies before returning to the capital in the afternoon.

    More than 100 robbers first attacked the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on Tuesday night. Besides taking away money from the cash box and guns from security personnel, they abducted the manager. 

    The branches of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi came under attack on Wednesday afternoon. 

    Amid panic in the areas, the manager was released on Thursday evening. But at night, a heavy gunfight for over an hour rocked Thanchi Bazar.

    Police said they filed six cases over the robberies and strengthened security across Bangladesh.

