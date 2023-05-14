Cyclone Mocha shows signs of easing as wind speed slows

Cyclone Mocha has lost some strength as the eye of the storm is forecast to make landfall by 3 pm Sunday.

At noon, the eye of the storm was 200 km south of Cox’s Bazar Port, 285 km south-southwest of Chattogram Sea Port, and 345 km south-southeast of Payra Port.

Within 74 km of the storm’s centre, the maximum sustained wind speed was 160 kph, rising to 180 kph in gusts and gales.