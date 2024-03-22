    বাংলা

    Man, 70, killed in Chattogram after being hit by train

    According to the locals, Nona Dash was crossing the railway tracks when the Cox’s Bazar Express train hit him

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 22 March 2024, 11:41 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 11:41 AM

    A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a train while crossing the railway tracks in Chattogram’s Boalkhali Upazila.

    The deceased, Nona Das, was a resident of Boalkhali’s East Gomdandi area.

    According to the locals, Nona was running on to the tracks at Gomdandi Railway Station on Friday morning when the Cox’s Bazar Express train hit him at speed.

    The officer-in-charge of Chattogram Railway Station told bdnews24.com: “He sustained severe injuries following the accident. Locals rushed him to Upazila Health Complex for initial treatment.”

    The doctors later declared him dead when he was transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

