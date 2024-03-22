Man, 70, killed in Chattogram after being hit by train

A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a train while crossing the railway tracks in Chattogram’s Boalkhali Upazila.

The deceased, Nona Das, was a resident of Boalkhali’s East Gomdandi area.

According to the locals, Nona was running on to the tracks at Gomdandi Railway Station on Friday morning when the Cox’s Bazar Express train hit him at speed.

The officer-in-charge of Chattogram Railway Station told bdnews24.com : “He sustained severe injuries following the accident. Locals rushed him to Upazila Health Complex for initial treatment.”

The doctors later declared him dead when he was transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.