Most victims of Gazipur cylinder blast in critical condition

The majority of the 32 people undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur are in critical condition, according to Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen.
Among them, 13 have suffered burns on at least 80 percent of their bodies, while 16 had more than half their bodies burnt, the minister revealed on Thursday.
The rest had less than 10 percent of their bodies covered in burn wounds.
However, one of the victims, 30-year-old Mansoor, was fully burnt.
If children have burns on over 10 percent of their bodies and adults on over 15 percent, their lives are in danger. Anyone with burns exceeding these percentages faces a serious threat to their life, Sen explained.
On Wednesday, a fire erupted after a cylinder explosion in the Mouchak Tilerchala neighbourhood of Kaliakair around 5:45.
Witnesses and victims recounted that a family left a kitchen cylinder, wrapped in wet cloth, in an alley after gas started leaking from it. The cylinder was emitting gas with a hissing sound, attracting the attention of curious passersby, including women and children.
The street was also crowded as some garment factory workers and others were returning home for Iftar just before sunset.
But all hell broke loose when someone lit a stove in a nearby house, sparking a blaze that engulfed dozens.
Almost all the victims were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the incident.