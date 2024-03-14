Most victims of Gazipur cylinder blast in critical condition

The majority of the 32 people undergoing treatment at Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur are in critical condition, according to Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen.

Among them, 13 have suffered burns on at least 80 percent of their bodies, while 16 had more than half their bodies burnt, the minister revealed on Thursday.

The rest had less than 10 percent of their bodies covered in burn wounds.

However, one of the victims, 30-year-old Mansoor, was fully burnt.

If children have burns on over 10 percent of their bodies and adults on over 15 percent, their lives are in danger. Anyone with burns exceeding these percentages faces a serious threat to their life, Sen explained.