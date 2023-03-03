2 die after a covered van ploughs through pedestrians in Dhaka

Akbar, some pedestrians and police officials were standing on the side of the road in the morning when the van ploughed through them, said Jatrabari Police Station chief Md Mafizul Alam.



Sub-Inspector Azharul and SI Bashar, both identified by a single name, along with Akbar and pedestrians Hasan and Sohel, were injured. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared Akbar dead. Hasan died later in hospital care.



The policemen, who were on duty during the accident, were admitted to Rajarbagh Police Line Hospital and were out of danger, according to the police.



Police detained the van driver and his assistant and seized the vehicle after the incident.