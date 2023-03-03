    বাংলা

    2 die after a covered van ploughs through pedestrians in Dhaka

    Two policemen are among the injured

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 March 2023, 05:47 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 05:47 AM

    An autorickshaw driver and a pedestrian have died after a pickup van veered out of control and ran them over in Jatrabari’s Rayerbagh area.

    The accident, which also left three others injured, occurred around 6 am on Friday under the Rayerbagh footbridge, according to the police. Two policemen were among the injured.

    The dead were identified as 40-year-old autorickshaw driver Akbar Hossain and Md Hasan, 37.

    Akbar, some pedestrians and police officials were standing on the side of the road in the morning when the van ploughed through them, said Jatrabari Police Station chief Md Mafizul Alam.

    Sub-Inspector Azharul and SI Bashar, both identified by a single name, along with Akbar and pedestrians Hasan and Sohel, were injured. They were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared Akbar dead. Hasan died later in hospital care.

    The policemen, who were on duty during the accident, were admitted to Rajarbagh Police Line Hospital and were out of danger, according to the police.

    Police detained the van driver and his assistant and seized the vehicle after the incident.

