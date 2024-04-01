2 die as truck rams bicycle in Meherpur

Two people have died after a cement-laden truck hit a bicycle in Meherpur.

The accident took place near the Chadbil Impact Hospital on the Meherpur-Chuadanga highway around 9am on Monday, said Meherpur Additional Police Superintendent Abdur Karim.

One of the dead was identified as Hasan Ali, 19, from Chadbil village.

Babul Akter, who witnessed the accident, said he was riding a rickshaw-van toward Meherpur. Two people riding a bicycle were in front of him. A large ten-wheel truck veered out of control, struck the bicycle and then crashed into a tree. Babul and others apprehended the truck driver and informed the police.

”The driver dozed off and that caused the accident. Truck driver Babul Hossain hailed from Magura,” said ASP Abdur Karim.