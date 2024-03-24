Bhutan King Wangchuck to visit Dhaka on Monday

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is likely to arrive in Dhaka on Monday for his first state visit after the Awami League formed the government for a new term.

The four-day visit by King Wangchuck will include the signing of four memoranda of understanding and pacts, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said in a press briefing on Sunday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will welcome King Wangchuck at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. He will then be given a guard of honour.

The king’s entourage will include the queen, the royal family, ministers, and other high-ups of the Bhutanese government.

King Wangchuck will pay his tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and visit the memorial museum at Road No. 32 in Dhanmondi.