11 agreements to be signed during Qatar emir’s visit to Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government sees the possibility of investment during Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s impending visit.

Six agreements and five Memoranda of Understanding will be signed during the trip, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

There will be an agreement on avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion, an agreement on cooperation in legal matters, an agreement on maritime transport, an agreement on mutual development and security, an agreement on the exchange of prisoners, and an agreement on the formation of a joint business council.

MoUs will be signed on the labour force, port management, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

Tamim will arrive in Dhaka on Monday for a two-day visit. Foreign Minister Mahmud highlighted aspects of the visit at the ministry on Sunday.

Mahmud described the visit as ‘important’.

“He will meet the president and the prime minister. The visit is highly significant because Qatar is a petroleum-rich country with a high per capita income. A country with a strong economy.”