    11 agreements to be signed during Qatar emir’s visit to Bangladesh

    Qatar can invest in the economic sector, says Hasan Mahmud

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2024, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 12:19 PM

    The Bangladesh government sees the possibility of investment during Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s impending visit.

    Six agreements and five Memoranda of Understanding will be signed during the trip, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

    There will be an agreement on avoiding double taxation and preventing tax evasion, an agreement on cooperation in legal matters, an agreement on maritime transport, an agreement on mutual development and security, an agreement on the exchange of prisoners, and an agreement on the formation of a joint business council.

    MoUs will be signed on the labour force, port management, higher education and scientific research, cooperation in youth and sports, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

    Tamim will arrive in Dhaka on Monday for a two-day visit. Foreign Minister Mahmud highlighted aspects of the visit at the ministry on Sunday.

    Mahmud described the visit as ‘important’.

    “He will meet the president and the prime minister. The visit is highly significant because Qatar is a petroleum-rich country with a high per capita income. A country with a strong economy.”

    “Due to its geopolitical location and diplomatic mediation, Qatar is known as an influential country in the Middle East. It is also one of the largest labour markets for Bangladeshis and about 400,000 Bangladeshis work there. “In addition, this visit can be considered a potential source of investment. It is also an important source of energy imports for Bangladesh.”

    Qatar and Bangladesh have had friendly relations since independence, Mahmud said.

    “Our friendly relations are longstanding. Qatar was one of the first Muslim countries to recognise Bangladesh during Bangabandhu’s period. In 2023, the relationship between Bangladesh and Qatar grew even stronger. As a continuation of this, Qatar’s great and important emir is visiting Bangladesh.”

    Bangladesh has identified various levels of bilateral cooperation with Qatar with the aim of increasing the scope of investment, creating job opportunities, and in the sectors such as aviation fuel, agriculture, food security, and climate change, Mahmud said.

