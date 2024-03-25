Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Bhutan’s King Wangchuck

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Consort Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, the first country to recognise the independent nation of Bangladesh at its birth, have arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visit.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady Rebecca Sultana gave a warm welcome to the royal couple at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15am on Monday.

The red carpet was rolled out for the visit and a team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.

During his visit, the king will join the national celebration of Independence Day. He is also expected to sign four Memoranda of Understanding and pacts.

King Wangchuck will pay his tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and visit the memorial museum at Road No. 32 in Dhanmondi.