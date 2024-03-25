    বাংলা

    Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Bhutan’s King Wangchuck

    During his visit, the king will join the national celebration on Independence Day and sign four MoUs and pacts

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 March 2024, 06:30 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 06:30 AM

    King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Consort Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, the first country to recognise the independent nation of Bangladesh at its birth, have arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visit.

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady Rebecca Sultana gave a warm welcome to the royal couple at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15am on Monday.

    The red carpet was rolled out for the visit and a team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.

    During his visit, the king will join the national celebration of Independence Day. He is also expected to sign four Memoranda of Understanding and pacts.

    King Wangchuck will pay his tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and visit the memorial museum at Road No. 32 in Dhanmondi.

    A courtesy visit with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has been scheduled for the evening on Monday. The MoUs will be signed in the presence of the prime minister.

    The establishment of a burn and plastic surgery unit in Thimphu, a special economic zone dedicated to Bhutan in Kurigram and technological cooperation to ensure consumer protection was part of the MoUs.

    An existing pact in the cultural sector will be renewed as well.

    A burn and plastic surgery unit in Thimphu will bring broader benefits to the people in the region, while the special economic zone will ensure more trade, business and employment opportunities in the northern part of Bangladesh, as well as escalate the bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Bhutan, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said earlier.

    On Tuesday, Bangladesh’s Independence Day, the Bhutanese monarch will pay his homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

    He is likely to visit the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on the same day and meet President Shahabuddin in the evening.

    The king’s itinerary includes a visit to the Padma Bridge and the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Narayanganj’s Araihazar on Wednesday.

    He is scheduled to fly back on Thursday after visiting the Special Economic Zone in Kurigram.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bhutan King Wangchuck to visit Dhaka on Monday
    Bhutan King Wangchuck due in Dhaka on Monday
    During the king’s visit, the two governments will sign three MoUs and renew a pact, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in second half of 2024
    Mohammed bin Salman may visit Bangladesh in H2 of 2024
    Foreign minister briefs the media about his recent visit to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the UAE
    Bhutanese cancer survivor returning home after successful nose surgery in Bangladesh
    Bhutanese cancer survivor returning home after treatment in Dhaka
    After two corrective surgeries at an Indian hospital, her appearance had remained altered
    Britain's King Charles leaves the London Clinic with Britain's Queen Camilla after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in London, Britain January 29, 2024.
    King Charles diagnosed with cancer
    The 75-year old British monarch had undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate in hospital last month

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin