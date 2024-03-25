    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to set up economic zone for Bhutan, help build burn unit

    Bangladesh and Bhutan signed three MoUs during the visit of King Wangchuk to Dhaka

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 25 March 2024, 10:10 AM
    Updated : 25 March 2024, 10:10 AM

    Bangladesh and Bhutan have signed three Memoranda of Understanding and renewed an existing pact in the presence of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Under the new MoUs, Bangladesh will set up a burn and plastic surgery unit in Bhutan’s Thimphu, while a special economic zone dedicated to Bhutan will be established in Kurigram. The two countries also strengthened their technological cooperation to ensure consumer protection in both countries.

    Both countries have renewed an existing pact in the cultural sector.

    King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Consort Jetsun Pema arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visit on Monday to take part in the celebration of Independence Day. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady Rebecca Sultana gave a warm welcome to the royal couple at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

    The prime minister welcomed the king with flowers at her office in Tejgaon at 1:15pm on Monday.

    The leaders then went for a closed-door meeting at the Shimul Hall of the Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting was followed by bilateral discussions involving representatives from both countries.

    The MoUs were signed after the discussion meeting.

