Bangladesh to set up economic zone for Bhutan, help build burn unit

Bangladesh and Bhutan have signed three Memoranda of Understanding and renewed an existing pact in the presence of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Under the new MoUs, Bangladesh will set up a burn and plastic surgery unit in Bhutan’s Thimphu, while a special economic zone dedicated to Bhutan will be established in Kurigram. The two countries also strengthened their technological cooperation to ensure consumer protection in both countries.

Both countries have renewed an existing pact in the cultural sector.