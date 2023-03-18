    বাংলা

    Actress Mahiya Mahi arrested under Digital Security Act

    She faces charges of making 'false and defamatory' comments on social media

    Published : 18 March 2023, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2023, 06:35 AM

    Police have arrested actress Mahiya Mahi on charges of making 'false and defamatory' comments on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.

    She was arrested in the Dhaka airport area on Saturday shortly after returning from the Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, according to Deputy Commissioner Ibrahim Hossain of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

    Mahi’s husband Rakib Sarker is a businessman and a member of the Awami League's Gazipur wing. The actress became a joint general secretary of the Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote's central committee following her marriage to Rakib.

    Sub-Inspector Md Rokon Mia of Gazipur police started the case against Mahi and her husband, accusing them of trying to undermine law and order through their comments on social media.

