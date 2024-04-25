Fire breaks out at cotton warehouse in Gazpur’s Telipara

An estimated Tk 1 billion worth of goods and property were damaged by the fire, according to the mill owner
A fire ripped through a cotton warehouse in Gazipur, burning cotton, jute and other machinery.
The incident occurred around 11:30pm on Wednesday in the Telipara area, according to Gazipur Fire Service official Md Abdullah Al Arefin.
“Four firefighting units brought the fire under control after an hour’s effort at 1:40am,” said Arefin.
“The factory is owned by Md Yasin. There have been no casualties so far,” he added.
According to the Fire Service official, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
“We will be able to assess the damage caused by the fire once the investigation is over.”