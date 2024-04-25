    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at cotton warehouse in Gazpur’s Telipara

    The incident occurred around 11:30pm on Wednesday

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2024, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 08:14 AM

    A fire ripped through a cotton warehouse in Gazipur, burning cotton, jute and other machinery.

    The incident occurred around 11:30pm on Wednesday in the Telipara area, according to Gazipur Fire Service official Md Abdullah Al Arefin.

    “Four firefighting units brought the fire under control after an hour’s effort at 1:40am,” said Arefin.

    “The factory is owned by Md Yasin. There have been no casualties so far,” he added.

    According to the Fire Service official, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

    “We will be able to assess the damage caused by the fire once the investigation is over.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire at jute mill in Khulna tamed after 8 hours
    Khulna jute mill fire doused after 8 hours
    An estimated Tk 1 billion worth of goods and property were damaged by the fire, according to the mill owner
    Navy joins in as Khulna jute mill blaze continues for hours
    Navy joins in as jute mill blaze continues for hours
    The fire units of the Navy were working with 16 fire service teams to bring the blaze under control
    New father succumbs to burn injuries, taking death toll from Gazipur gas fire to 16
    Death toll from Gazipur gas fire hits 16
    24-year-old garment worker Md Lalon leaves behind an infant daughter
    Steel mill's electrical transformer catches fire in Tongi
    Transformer catches fire at Tongi steel mill
    Firefighters put out the flames after about an hour's effort

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp