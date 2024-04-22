    বাংলা

    KNF separatist killed, arms recovered in army operation in Bandarban: ISPR

    The army recovers arms and ammunition during the operation in a remote neighbourhood of Ruma Upazila

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 02:41 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 02:41 PM

    A member of the tribal separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front has been killed in an army operation in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR has said. 

    The army also recovered weapons, ammunition and other equipment during the operation in a remote neighbourhood of Munlai Para on Monday, the ISPR added.

    The KNF, aka the Bawm Party, became the target of a joint operation in the remote hills for a year until October 2023 after reports of violence in Chattogram Hill Tracts.

    There was a lull in violence in the hill tracts afterwards amid talks between the group and the authorities.

    But daring bank robberies by KNF members in early April shattered peace, forcing the government to resume the crackdown.

    Several members of the separatist group and dozens of people from the ethnic minority Bawm community have been arrested in the crackdown.

