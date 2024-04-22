KNF separatist killed, arms recovered in army operation in Bandarban: ISPR

The KNF, aka the Bawm Party, became the target of a joint operation in the remote hills for a year until October 2023 after reports of violence in Chattogram Hill Tracts.

There was a lull in violence in the hill tracts afterwards amid talks between the group and the authorities.

But daring bank robberies by KNF members in early April shattered peace, forcing the government to resume the crackdown.

Several members of the separatist group and dozens of people from the ethnic minority Bawm community have been arrested in the crackdown.