Fire at jute mill in Khulna tamed after 8 hours

Emergency workers and Navy personnel have contained a fire that engulfed a jute mill in Khulna’s Rupsha Upazila after an 8-hour operation.

The fire at Salam Jute Mill was brought under control around 1:30am on Thursday, said Faruk Hossain Shikder, assistant director of Khulna Fire Service.

By then, however, the fire had charred four warehouses, burning raw and processed jute.

The Fire Service was alerted after locals noticed flames raging at the mill around 5:30pm on Wednesday.

Despite efforts to contain the fire, the flames spread rapidly to the warehouses.

Faruk said four units from Rupsha and Tutpara fire stations rushed to the mill and battled the flames.

Another 12 units from other nearby areas subsequently joined the efforts as the fire continued to spread. Members of the Navy were later called in to aid the emergency responders.