3 construction workers die of electrocution in Gazipur

Three construction workers have died after being electrocuted in Gazipur’s Sreepur.
The incident occurred at Kewa Purba Khanda of the Sreepur municipality at around 8:15 am on Thursday, said Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant deputy director of the Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The dead were Monowar Hossain, 25, from Jamalpur, Pavel, 23, and Piyash, 20, from Noakhali.
Local businessman Shihab Khan said they were working on a multistoried building called Skynis Power Company.
“As they worked, the iron rods at the construction site were accidentally connected to the electric wires of a neighbouring building," he said. "The power lines also caught fire and burned for a long time.”
“The workers were severely burnt by the shock and fell off the building,” said Fire Service officer Abdullah Al Arefin.
When informed, two Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence units rushed to the scene and recovered the dead bodies.
More details about the incident will be released later, the officer said.