    বাংলা

    3 construction workers die of electrocution in Gazipur

    The workers were severely burnt and fell off the building after the incident in Sreepur

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2023, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 06:42 AM

    Three construction workers have died after being electrocuted in Gazipur’s Sreepur.

    The incident occurred at Kewa Purba Khanda of the Sreepur municipality at around 8:15 am on Thursday, said Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant deputy director of the Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    The dead were Monowar Hossain, 25, from Jamalpur, Pavel, 23, and Piyash, 20, from Noakhali.

    Local businessman Shihab Khan said they were working on a multistoried building called Skynis Power Company.

    “As they worked, the iron rods at the construction site were accidentally connected to the electric wires of a neighbouring building," he said. "The power lines also caught fire and burned for a long time.”

    “The workers were severely burnt by the shock and fell off the building,” said Fire Service officer Abdullah Al Arefin.

    When informed, two Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence units rushed to the scene and recovered the dead bodies.

    More details about the incident will be released later, the officer said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Fire Service and Civil Defence has called off a rescue operation as the death toll from the Siddique Bazar building blast in Old Dhaka hit 23. The authorities are now investigating the cause of the explosion and if the building needs demolition.
    Tests to determine fate of blast-hit building
    Text: Engineers from Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and experts from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology continued checking the Cafe Queen building on Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 to dete ...
    Child 'adopted' for Tk 42,000 is returned to mother by police
    Child 'adopted' for Tk 42,000 returns to mother
    Police return the child to the mother as no legal procedure was followed
    Fire service announces drive against buildings without safety certificate next week
    Drive against buildings without fire safety certificates next week
    The announcement comes after the death of two people in the Gulshan apartment building fire earlier this week
    Gulshan fire: gutted building with luxurious structure had ‘safety lapses’
    Gutted Gulshan building had ‘safety lapses’
    Head of the fire service probe committee says the building did not have a proper fire safety system

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley