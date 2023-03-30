3 construction workers die of electrocution in Gazipur

Three construction workers have died after being electrocuted in Gazipur’s Sreepur.

The incident occurred at Kewa Purba Khanda of the Sreepur municipality at around 8:15 am on Thursday, said Abdullah Al Arefin, assistant deputy director of the Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The dead were Monowar Hossain, 25, from Jamalpur, Pavel, 23, and Piyash, 20, from Noakhali.

Local businessman Shihab Khan said they were working on a multistoried building called Skynis Power Company.