Train derails in Kushtia, spilling an entire oil tank

The accident occurred at 7:30 am on Saturday after the train left the Halsa Rail Station. Due to the presence of a double line in the area, train service was not otherwise disrupted.

“The engine and three tankers of oil on a train headed from Khulna to Ishwardi derailed,” said Md Manzer Ali, chief of Poradaha Railway Police in Kushtia. “Almost all of the oil in one tank was spilled.”

“The tag on the side of the tank said its capacity was 42 tonnes, so we believe that is the amount spilled.”

A rescue train from Ishwardi is conducting recovery operations.