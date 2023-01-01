Second Bangladeshi man allegedly killed by Khasi men on the Indian border in a week

A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead allegedly by unidentified members of the Khasi community on the Indian side of the Companiganj frontier in Sylhet.

This is the second unprovoked killing of a Bangladeshi allegedly by Khasi community members in a week.

Sukanta Chakraborty, chief of Companiganj Police Station, said the deceased was identified as Jain Uddin, 18, a resident of Banpur Adarsha Village under the Upazila’s North Ranikhai Union.

Sukanta said the incident took place around 4pm Saturday near the Upazila’s Utma border.