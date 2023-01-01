    বাংলা

    Second Bangladeshi man allegedly killed by Khasi men on the Indian border in a week

    On Dec 25, a 52-year-old Salam Mia was killed by unidentified members of the same Khasi community on the Indian side of the Jaintapur frontier in Sylhet.

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2023, 02:16 PM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2023, 02:16 PM

    A Bangladeshi man has been shot dead allegedly by unidentified members of the Khasi community on the Indian side of the Companiganj frontier in Sylhet.

    This is the second unprovoked killing of a Bangladeshi allegedly by Khasi community members in a week.

    Sukanta Chakraborty, chief of Companiganj Police Station, said the deceased was identified as Jain Uddin, 18, a resident of Banpur Adarsha Village under the Upazila’s North Ranikhai Union.

    Sukanta said the incident took place around 4pm Saturday near the Upazila’s Utma border.

    “Unidentified Khasias [members of Khasi community] opened fire on a group of four men including Jain Uddin, who had trespassed to the Indian border to collect firewood,” he said.

    “Jain died on the spot after being hit on his neck and back and the rest three managed to flee the scene.”

    The body was transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy and a case will be filed soon, the police officer said.

