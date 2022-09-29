    বাংলা

    Rains likely to soak Bangladesh over the weekend

    An active monsoon spell is likely to trigger showers across the country over the next three days, the Met Office says

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 10:16 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 10:16 AM

    An active monsoon spell is likely to bring rain and thunder showers across Bangladesh during the next three days.

    Two days of overcast skies heralded the onset of light showers in parts of Dhaka on Thursday. And, more rain is on the horizon, with the Met Office predicting an increasing trend in rainfall after Saturday.

    Light to moderate rain, accompanied by wind gusts and lightning flashes, is expected to hit most parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

    A few places may also experience moderate to heavy rainfall, according to meteorologist Omar Faruq.

    Bangladesh saw less rain than usual in July and August, before an upturn in September, largely due to the formation of two low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.

    On Thursday, day and night temperatures are likely to remain unchanged across the country, the Met Office said.

    In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the country was 14mm in Bogura. The mercury peaked at 35.5 degrees Celsius in Rangpur's Saidpur during that time, while the lowest temperature, 23.8 degress Celsius, was recorded at Dhaka's Nikli.

