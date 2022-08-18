Mild heatwave engulfs Bangladesh, low pressure develops in the Bay

Rains had broken up the heat earlier in the season, but since it has dried up, temperatures have risen since July. The Bangla month of Bhadra is starting off hot too.

“A mild heatwave is sweeping through the country,” said meteorologist Kh Hafizur Rahman. “Temperatures have remained high throughout mid-August as there has been little rain. However, we expect some rain in a couple of days.”

The current heatwave will persist until Friday at least, but will be calmed by showers eventually.

A low-pressure area has developed in the northeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify, he said.

The low has led to heavy cloud coverage and could lead to gusty winds in coastal areas. Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have raised cautionary signal No. 3.

Bangladesh experienced a lengthy heat wave for much of July. The highest temperatures recorded across the country were 39 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi and Syedpur.

Several parts of the country may experience a mild heat wave, defined as 36-38 degrees Celsius, throughout the month, the Met Office says.

The heatwave started in the Gopalganj and Manikganj districts in Rajshahi, and the Rangpur, Mymensingh and Khulna Divisions on Wednesday. Syedpur recorded the highest temperature on the day – 37.5 degrees Celsius.