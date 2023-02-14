    বাংলা

    'Militant' surrenders to Dhaka police by calling national helpline 999

    The suspect is now under custody at Uttarkhan Police Station in Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 11:59 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 11:59 AM

    A suspected member of the newly formed Islamist group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya has surrendered to the police by calling the 999 national helpline. Dhaka police took him into custody.

    “A 26-year-old man called the national helpline on Tuesday afternoon and identified himself as a member of the militant group,” said Inspector Anwar Sattar, a spokesman for the National Emergency Service 999.

    On Dec 27 last year, the caller left his Cumilla home with stolen money and spent several months in different dormitories in the capital’s Bashundhara, Uttarkhan and Dakshinkhan. He was supposed to join training in Cox’s Bazar but came to regret the situation and decided to leave the militant group. He escaped and took shelter with an unknown individual in Uttarkhan, Sattar said, citing the man.

    “He wants a normal life but is worried due to threats associated with his decision to leave the group. He might even be killed.”

    The man expressed his concerns during the call, Sattar said.

    Constable Joy Biswash received the call and immediately contacted the assistant deputy commissioner of the Uttarkhan Police Station Zone over the issue. A police team was dispatched to Atipara to take the caller into custody afterwards.

    The law enforcers took him to the police station. He is being interrogated at the moment and further action on the issue will be taken at a later time, Sattar said.

