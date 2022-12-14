Bangladesh remembering the sharpest of its minds Pakistanis executed in 1971 war

Bangladesh is paying homage to the nation’s best brains executed indiscriminately by the Pakistan Army and their local collaborators on Dec 14 in 1971 during the dying moments of the Liberation War.

In a last-ditch effort to exact revenge after realising they had lost the war, the Pakistani occupation army and their cohorts murdered numerous university professors, doctors, artists, writers, journalists, and other prominent Bengalis, just two days before their capitulation.

They were systematically rounded up from their homes in the middle of the night, taken to torture cells throughout the city, brutalised for hours, and finally assembled on various killing fields and executed all at once.