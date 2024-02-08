Kurigram residents hit by sudden chill as mercury dips to 8.7C

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Kurigram again as the temperature suddenly dropped below 9 degrees Celsius in the district, causing suffering to the poor and vulnerable.

Although temperatures had stayed above 10 degrees Celsius for several days, they fell to 8.7 degrees Celsius by 9 am on Thursday, according to Subal Chandra Sarkar, head of the Rajarhat weather observatory in Kurigram.

The sudden chill has especially affected those living near the 16 rivers in the area, including the Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta, and Dudhkumor.