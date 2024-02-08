    বাংলা

    Kurigram residents hit by sudden chill as mercury dips to 8.7C

    A cold wave has returned to the district but is unlikely to last, according to meteorologists

    Kurigram Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 08:38 AM

    A mild cold wave is sweeping over Kurigram again as the temperature suddenly dropped below 9 degrees Celsius in the district, causing suffering to the poor and vulnerable.

    Although temperatures had stayed above 10 degrees Celsius for several days, they fell to 8.7 degrees Celsius by 9 am on Thursday, according to Subal Chandra Sarkar, head of the Rajarhat weather observatory in Kurigram.

    The sudden chill has especially affected those living near the 16 rivers in the area, including the Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta, and Dudhkumor.

    Despite the cold, labourers are continuing to work in the fields as the Boro paddy planting season is underway in the district.

    “It feels a little colder than it has been for a few days. I have to come to the field as I am planting Boro paddy,” said Sabrul Mia, a farmer from Panchgachi Union in Sadar Upazila.

    Aslam, a rickshaw driver in the area, also lamented the sudden drop in the temperature, which has led to fewer passengers.

    The situation improved slightly after 10 am on Thursday when the sun emerged, dispersing the morning fog.

    The drop in temperature will be temporary, said Subal, adding that the mercury is likely to rise once it starts raining.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cold snap continues in Kurigram: secondary schools resume, primary remain closed
    Secondary schools reopen, primary still closed in Kurigram
    The district education officer's letter instructs starting the teaching programme in all secondary schools on Jan 29
    Multiple districts close schools due to cold wave
    Multiple districts close schools due to cold
    The govt ordered primary and secondary schools to close in districts where the max temperature fell below 10 degrees Celsius
    Winter chill sparks concerns among farmers as it threatens to hurt harvest
    Cold weather worries farmers
    Farmers and agriculturists worry that if the cold lasts for two more weeks, it may harm the crops even more
    Rain may add to winter chill on Wednesday, Thursday
    Rain forecast for Wednesday, Thursday
    The fog may abate slightly in a couple of days, according to a meteorologist

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps