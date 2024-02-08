Kurigram residents hit by sudden chill as mercury dips to 8.7C

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Kurigram again as the temperature suddenly dropped below 9 degrees Celsius in the district, causing suffering to the poor and vulnerable.
Although temperatures had stayed above 10 degrees Celsius for several days, they fell to 8.7 degrees Celsius by 9 am on Thursday, according to Subal Chandra Sarkar, head of the Rajarhat weather observatory in Kurigram.
The sudden chill has especially affected those living near the 16 rivers in the area, including the Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta, and Dudhkumor.
Despite the cold, labourers are continuing to work in the fields as the Boro paddy planting season is underway in the district.
“It feels a little colder than it has been for a few days. I have to come to the field as I am planting Boro paddy,” said Sabrul Mia, a farmer from Panchgachi Union in Sadar Upazila.
Aslam, a rickshaw driver in the area, also lamented the sudden drop in the temperature, which has led to fewer passengers.
The situation improved slightly after 10 am on Thursday when the sun emerged, dispersing the morning fog.
The drop in temperature will be temporary, said Subal, adding that the mercury is likely to rise once it starts raining.